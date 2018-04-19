CEDARBURG, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters rescued a man from a burning house in Cedarburg.

WITI-TV reports that firefighters responded to the scene about noon Thursday and encountered heavy smoke coming from the building’s first and second floors.

Firefighters entered the home and rescued a man who had been seen going inside. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

Fire Chief Jeff Vahsholtz says the cause of the fire was not immediately determined. Because there was an injury involved, the state fire marshal will be helping with the investigation.

