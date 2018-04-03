WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Waterloo firefighters have rescued a man who was in a boat that capsized in the ice-cold Cedar River.

Firefighters were called to the river a little before 1:15 p.m. Monday to help two people who’d been in the boat. Battalion Chief Troy Luck says the boat hit some rocks and soon filled with water on the west end of Sans Souci Island.

One of the boaters made it to land, but firefighters in a department boat pulled the other from the river and took him to the ramp near the Waterloo Boat House.

One of the two was taken to a Waterloo hospital. The boaters’ names haven’t been released.