ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a man shot to death on a St. Louis street near Interstate 70 had been released from jail only a week earlier.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police found 28-year-old Damian Dancy around 1:15 a.m. Friday on a street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

Authorities say Dancy had been released from jail on $3,000 bond May 18 after he was charged with resisting arrest and armed criminal action. Police say Dancy had fled officers trying to stop his car after they suspected him of picking up a girl reported as missing.

