TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man has avoided more jail time in the 2016 death of his disabled 5-year-old daughter.
The Tribune-Star reports that 34-year-old Brian Moseman pleaded guilty Tuesday in Vigo County Superior Court to two counts of neglect of a dependent in the death of Adilynn Moseman.
Moseman received 2½ years in prison for each count, but the sentences were suspended. He also received credit for time served in jail. Moseman was given probation for any remaining prison time.
Moseman and Adilynn’s mother, Tiffany Daugherty , were arrested last year. Authorities say they failed to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for their daughter, who had microcephaly. An autopsy found Adilynn died from malnutrition and bronchopneumonia.
Daugherty is serving 15 years in prison for neglect, theft and reckless homicide.
___
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com