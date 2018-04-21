BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide has been given a deferred sentence and ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.
Lucas Keith Johnson was arrested in May 2017 for vehicular homicide under the influence in the death of 22-year-old Morgan Lee Gaither. Johnson was driving at the time of the crash on a dirt road in Montana. Gaither was ejected from the car.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Gaither’s family approved of the plea agreement and asked a judge to be merciful at Friday’s sentencing hearing.
The three-year deferred sentence could eventually be removed from his record.
Johnson, who is 24, apologized to Gaither’s family. He admitted that he had been drinking before going on a drive with Gaither and two other friends.