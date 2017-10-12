MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who admitted to forcing women into prostitution will spend 10 years in prison.
NJ.com reports 47-year-old Marcus Tukes, of Bridgeton, was sentenced Wednesday in Mays Landing after pleading guilty to human trafficking. Other charges including cocaine possession were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Tukes was arrested last year at the Knight’s Inn motel in Absecon following a probe by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. Tukes had previously been convicted of promoting prostitution and drug dealing.
Atlantic County assistant prosecutor Cary Shill described Tukes as a “predator” who “made a career of perpetuating human slavery through prostitution.”
Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 17.
