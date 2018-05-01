FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of killing three children in a Michigan house fire because he believed a woman who lived there stole his money for crack cocaine has reached a plea deal.

The Flint Journal reports that 42-year-old Rodney Dale King Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson. He agreed to testify against the mother of two of the children, who faces an August murder trial.

King will get at least 18 years in prison when sentenced Aug. 23.

Prosecutors say King and Erica Starkey smoked crack cocaine together at Starkey’s home and then she left to buy more drugs. She didn’t return.

Two victims of the 2016 fire were Starkey’s 4- and 13-year-old children. The other victim, a 14-year-old girl, was spending the night.