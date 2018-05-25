GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — One of five people charged in the deaths of two girls on a southwestern Colorado farm has reached a plea deal which may allow him to go free within a year.

Farm owner Frederick “Alec” Blair, the newest member of a traveling group blamed for the girls’ death, was charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death and being an accessory. The Daily Sentinel reports prosecutors have offered to drop the child abuse counts in exchange for a guilty plea on the accessory charge.

Investigators say a group member told them their “spiritual leader” ordered the girls kept in a car without food or water for days on the farm near Norwood.

District attorney’s spokeswoman Sherry McKenzie says she doesn’t believe the same deal has been offered to the others.

