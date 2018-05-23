PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a Philadelphia man investigating a strong smell of gasoline outside his apartment building was shot and wounded by a suspect who then fled the scene.
The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The 39-year-old victim suffered a leg wound and was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition have not been disclosed.
Authorities say the man found a gasoline can on the ground in front of a metal security gate. He said fuel had been doused on a garage door, and the shooting occurred a short time later.
Arson investigators were trying to determine whether someone was attempting to start a fire at the building.
Authorities say the victim saw an SUV speed away from the scene.
No arrests have been made.