BOSTON (AP) — A man whose murder conviction for the 2007 shooting of an off-duty Massachusetts police officer was overturned will spend three more years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge.

Robert Iacoviello (YAC’-oh-vee-ELL’-oh) agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead facing a second murder trial. He was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison with credit for 11 years already served. He had been serving a life sentence with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

Prosecutors say he fatally shot Revere police Officer Daniel Talbot after an argument between Talbot and one of Iacoviello’s friends.

Iacoviello’s murder conviction was tossed in 2016 when an appeals court found that the jury was not properly instructed to consider the possibility of self-defense.

Talbot’s brother called the plea “absurd” and unfair.