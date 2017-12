PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Wounded Knee man accused of using a golf club as a weapon has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Authorities allege 50-year-old Virgil Left Hand Sr. used a golf club to assault another man in Wounded Knee in September, causing serious injury.

Left Hand is scheduled for trial Feb. 6. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.