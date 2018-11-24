Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man accused of stealing an Ohio man’s identify and trying to use it to take over the lease of a luxury car has pleaded not guilty to identity theft.

KATU-TV reports 40-year-old Kenneth Colvin entered the not guilty pleas Friday to 14 counts of the crime.

Police arrested Colvin Nov. 13 after they say he responded to a post on swapalease.com seeking someone to take over the lease of a 2016 BMW 340.

Police say Colvin, while pretending to be Shaun Milleson, paid for a background check, paid for the lease transfer and a credit check on the credit history of Milleson.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

Probable cause documents say Colvin agreed to meet the man to finalize the transaction Nov. 13.

Ohio investigators also were investigating identity theft against the actual Shaun Milleson.

___

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/

The Associated Press