DOVER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of his wife and his father.
The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the bodies of 43-year-old Joanna Colella and 69-year-old Francis Colella were found at a home in Dover on Monday morning.
Police arrested 44-year-old Jeramie Colella. He’s accused of knowingly causing the deaths. He has waived an arraignment Tuesday and was being held without bail. He has an attorney.
An affidavit in the case was under seal.
Autopsies were scheduled for Wednesday.