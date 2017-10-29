POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A Pocatello man accused of lighting mortar rocket fireworks that authorities say burned one home and damaged another has pleaded not guilty.
The Idaho State Journal reported that John Woods, of Pocatello, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of first-degree arson. He pleaded not guilty last week in district court.
Defense attorney Shane Reichert says Woods is sorry for what happened but that his client is innocent until proven guilty. Reichert says the state must prove that he was responsible for that crime.
Woods told the Journal in an interview in July that he began lighting mortar rockets from his driveway. Another resident reports that she came out of the house when she heard an explosion. Three additional mortars exploded in the air near her home.
The July 13 fire caused thousands of dollars in property damages.
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com