STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man who authorities say fled the U.S. on the last day of his 2001 trial on attempted murder charges has appeared in a Connecticut court.
The Stamford Advocate reports Frantz Barthelemy pleaded not guilty Friday to failure to appear in court. He remains held in lieu of $250,000 cash.
The 39-year-old Frantz had been on trial for charges of attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault with a gun and a weapons offense.
Prosecutors say a jury acquitted him of the first count, and convicted him of the other two charges. On the same day, they allege Barthelemy fled to Haiti.
He was extradited to Stamford last month.
Barthelemy had been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Prosecutors said Friday that he’s just over a month into serving the sentence.
Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com