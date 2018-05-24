CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Wyoming state trooper during a chase west of Casper last month has pleaded not guilty to several felony charges.

During his arraignment Thursday before District Judge Catherine Wilking, Zachery Whiteman pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to cause bodily injury to a peace officer, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and two counts of aggravated assault.

KTWO-AM reports Whiteman appeared at the hearing seated in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace.

Charging documents say the incident occurred on April 22 when a Mills police officer tried to stop a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche for traffic violations. A chase ensued during which police say Whiteman fired two shots at troopers. The bullets hit his own vehicle.

Whiteman remained in custody.

