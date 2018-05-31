KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A northwestern Montana man pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the April 25 shooting death of a man at the victim’s residence in Hungry Horse.
Attorneys for 47-year-old James William Quen of Martin City say he will argue he shot 33-year-old Bradley Allen Winters in self-defense.
The Flathead Beacon reports Quen entered his plea Thursday before District Judge Heidi Ulbricht. She ordered him to remain jailed pending a bail reduction hearing set for June 21.
Court records say there had been an altercation over money and clothing inside Winters’ home and at some point Quen fired a gun several times, hitting Winters in the chest.
___
Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com