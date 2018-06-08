LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 25-year-old Las Vegas man has pleaded not guilty to a felony terrorism charge after he was accused of panicking shoppers by donning a mask and carrying a replica AK-47 assault rifle through busy indoor shopping mall.
A judge on Thursday set a Feb. 25 trial date for Emile Hobson, who is being held on $300,000 bail at the Clark County jail following his May 17 arrest.
Hobson also uses the name Hopson. His court-appointed attorney, Daniel Bunin, didn’t immediately respond Friday to messages.
Hundreds of people fled and police mounted an active-shooter response after witnesses reported a masked man walking with a weapon through the 140-store Boulevard Mall.
Hopson wasn’t found during a search of the mall. He was arrested at his nearby apartment a few hours later.