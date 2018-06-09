CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of killing a 38-year-old mother in a random home invasion in Cedar Rapids has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.
Television station KCRG reports that an attorney for 38-year-old Timothy Evans filed a written not-guilty plea to first-degree murder and other counts. Evans’ trial has been set to begin in October.
Evans is accused of breaking into the detached garage of a Cedar Rapids home on April 29 and violently assaulting Gina Frederiksen. Police say he then set fire to the garage.
Frederiksen was pulled from the burning garage, but died at a hospital.
Court records show Evans, who is homeless, had been released from jail just two days before the violent break-in. He was being held on car burglary charges when he was released.
Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com