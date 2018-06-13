BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A New Town man accused of fatally stabbing another man on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation has pleaded not guilty in federal court.
Twenty-six-year-old Donovan Duchaine is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in the death of 29-year-old David Rios, also of New Town.
Authorities say Rios was stabbed outside a residence in the town on May 25.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that Duchaine is scheduled to stand trial beginning Aug. 6.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com