BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A New Town man accused of fatally stabbing another man on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Twenty-six-year-old Donovan Duchaine is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in the death of 29-year-old David Rios, also of New Town.

Authorities say Rios was stabbed outside a residence in the town on May 25.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Duchaine is scheduled to stand trial beginning Aug. 6.

