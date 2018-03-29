DEERFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who police say left a bomb at his workplace has pleaded not guilty.

Nelson LaCaprucia, of Easthampton, entered his plea Thursday on a charge of manufacturing an explosive, incendiary or destructive device.

The 46-year-old worked at Trew Stone Inc., a stone products supplier in Deerfield. Police say LaCaprucia made the device at work while off the clock.

Authorities found the device Wednesday and evacuated the building. The device has been safely deactivated.

Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek Jr. says the device had nails and metal pointed plates on the outside so when detonated, damage to the surrounding area would be “devastating.”

Court records show LaCapruica told investigators he wanted to see what the device could do when exploding underwater, saying he didn’t want to hurt anyone.