NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of causing a boating accident that severely injured one of his granddaughters at western Nebraska’s Lake Maloney has pleaded no contest to drunken boating and negligent child abuse.
The North Platte Telegraph reports that 53-year-old Doug Haney, of North Platte, changed his plea Monday as part of a deal with prosecutors.
He was sentenced to two years of probation, and he will spend two days in jail on his victims’ birthdays.
Prosecutors say Haney was pulling a 9-year-old and another one of his granddaughters on a tube when the boat turned sharply and the girls were thrown on the rocky shoreline.
Since the June 12 incident, Haney has completed alcohol rehabilitation, but he lost his job and remains unemployed.
Information from: The North Platte Telegraph, http://www.nptelegraph.com