BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A 36-year-old man has pleaded no contest in connection with the abuse of a southern Michigan boy who was beaten and locked in a closet for days by his mother.
The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Isaac Miller’s sentencing is July 2. Miller appeared Monday in a Calhoun County court. A no-contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.
Doctors said the boy, then 4, was lethargic, emaciated and nearly dead in 2017 when his 24-year-old mother, Megan Schug, took him to a hospital.
Authorities say his feet were bound and he was forced to urinate and defecate on himself. He also lost several toes to gangrene.
Schug of Battle Creek is serving 25 to 50 years in prison for child abuse. Miller is her boyfriend.
Information from: Battle Creek Enquirer, http://www.battlecreekenquirer.com