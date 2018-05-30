NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has pleaded no contest in the fatal shooting of his grandfather who was hosting a drunken party in 2015.

Thirty-two-year-old Ryan Bacon accepted a plea deal with a split sentence of eight to 15 years. The Caledonian-Record reports the deal comes two weeks before Bacon was scheduled to face a jury trial on charges of second degree murder and manslaughter.

Police say Bacon shot Lou-Ron Schneider after an argument at Schneider’s home.

Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett says the murder charge will be dismissed at sentencing.

Barrett and Bacon’s defense attorney spent most of Tuesday afternoon cutting the deal. Bacon’s attorney says some details in the police affidavit weren’t correct.

