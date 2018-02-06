MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a clerk during the 2015 robbery of a New Jersey convenience store.
Thirty-three-year-old Eramus Canty pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter Tuesday as his trial was about to start in Burlington County Court.
Under questioning from his attorney, he acknowledged shooting 42-year-old Matthew Mwinsori during a November 2015 robbery of the Quick N Go store in Willingboro Township. He was captured almost a month later in Asbury Park.
Canty had been indicted on charges including felony murder. Under his plea agreement, the murder charge was changed to aggravated manslaughter and other charges are to be dismissed at sentencing.
Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw told the Burlington County Times that the state will seek 30 years when Canty is sentenced March 29.