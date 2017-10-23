GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A 21-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to videoing girls in a park bathroom.

Gabriel L. Carlson, of Gillette, pleaded guilty to voyeurism, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison.

The Gillette News Record reports Carlson is scheduled to be sentenced by District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke on Jan. 2.

Carlson’s guilty plea is part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors agreed to drop other charges.

Carlson was arrested after he was seen by a 10-year-old girl holding his cellphone over the stall at a women’s restroom at a Gillette park on May 5.

Carlson had been convicted last April of another charge of voyeurism from December and was given a 180-day sentence with 179 days suspended and placed on six months of unsupervised probation.

___

Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com