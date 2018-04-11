CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Miguel Vasquez, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, delivered the drugs to customers in 2017. Customers would call to order drugs and Vasquez and others would drive to locations in Methuen and Salisbury, Massachusetts to deliver the drugs.

Vasquez pleaded guilty in New Hampshire federal court to conspiracy to distribute, and possess with intent to distribute, heroin and fentanyl. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 20.