TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to threatening to burn down a Muslim family’s new home.
A U.S. Department of Justice news release says 59-year-old David Howard pleaded guilty in Tampa federal court Tuesday to threatening, intimidating and interfering with housing rights. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
Court documents say a Muslim man and his wife were conducting the final walk-through of a Tampa home they had placed under contract in November 2016 when Howard approached the couple, the seller and their real estate agents. Howard reportedly told the couple they weren’t welcome and threatened to burn down the house.
The Muslim couple left and cancelled the closing of the home purchase that was scheduled to take place the next day.
