HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An 18-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to firing a gun into a home and critically injuring a young girl.
The Hartford Courant reports Zakhi Davis entered his plea Monday to charges of first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. He faces up to 10 years in prison.
Davis was 17 when police say he opened fire on a Hartford home in November 2016. Police say Davis was seeking a gunman who fired into his home a day earlier.
Prosecutors say 10-year-old Ariana Wilson was playing Uno with her grandmother when one of Davis’ bullets struck her in the head and lodged itself behind her right eye. The bullet was later removed, and the girl has regained some of her vision.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com