Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A 51-year-old Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with two teenage boys from New York.

The News-Times reports that 51-year-old Richard Spring entered the plea last week to charges of engaging in a criminal sex act with a victim less than 17.

The New Fairfield resident faces up to 15 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Police say the crimes date to 2015. The victims are from Duchess County, New York, which is on the Connecticut border.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

New York State Police began investigating Spring after the state child welfare agency received a tip through its child abuse hotline.

___

Information from: The News-Times, http://www.newstimes.com

The Associated Press