PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to introducing misbranded animal drugs into interstate commerce.

Prosecutors say 55-year-old Alain Lamontagne, of Middletown, New York, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court. Court documents say he operated a business in New York that sold dietary supplements, intravenous drugs and other supplies for horses.

Prosecutors say Lamontagne sold two bottles of intravenous horse drugs to an undercover agent posing as a Maine horse trainer. They say the bottles shipped to Maine had fictitious labels that listed no active ingredients.

The bottles also falsely represented that the drugs were manufactured in a real pharmacy in Canada. Tests showed the drugs also contained a steroid.

Lamontagne faces up to a year in jail and a $100,000 fine on each of two counts.