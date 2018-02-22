PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man convicted of shooting at Los Angeles police in 2014 has pleaded guilty to killing an Oregon weighmaster months before the California shootout.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 44-year-old Dirck White on Wednesday pleaded guilty to murder for the death of 47-year-old Grady Waxenfelter in February 2014.
According to court documents, White fatally shot the Clackamas County assistant weighmaster during a traffic stop near Boring.
White is expected to be sentenced next week.
White is serving up to life in prison in California from a shootout with police in Hollywood in November 2014. A Los Angeles County jury convicted White of multiple felony charges in May 2016.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says White is also a suspect in a child rape investigation in Washington state.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com