CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to methamphetamine trafficking.

Court documents say search warrants issued in December 2017 at 53-year-old Brian Sanborn’s home in Franklin found about 17 grams of nearly pure methamphetamine in the basement. Sanborn pleaded guilty to possession of the drug with intent to distribute.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 4.