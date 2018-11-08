ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A California man has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents about making threats against a Virginia congressman.
Citing a Department of Justice release, The Daily Progress reports that 24-year-old Eun Soo Lee of Cypress, California, waived his right to be indicted, and pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony count.
According to evidence prosecutors presented at the hearing, Lee used a fake Facebook account to threaten U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett. An affidavit from his arrest says Lee called the Virginia Republican several derogatory names and told him that he wished him “a truly painful, bloody, gory, and agonizing death.”
He initially denied having a Facebook account or sending messages to Garrett, but later acknowledged sending the threats when investigators traced the messages.
He’s scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 30, 2019.