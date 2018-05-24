DENVER (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Marine accused of leaving pipe bombs in the safe in his downtown Denver hotel room has pleaded guilty.
Adam Hayat appeared in court on Wednesday to change his plea on three charges of possessing unregistered firearms.
Hayat was arrested at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 16, 2017, a day after the explosives were found in Denver.
The 36-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced on August 14.
According to court records, police found the pipe bombs inside a closed ammunition case placed in the safe. They also found several metal pipes and empty rifle shell casings inside the hotel room.
A spokeswoman for the Office of the Federal Public Defender, which is representing Hayat, was not immediately available Thursday for comment.