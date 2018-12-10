OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man convicted of killing his wife has pleaded guilty to killing his parents and a niece and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Douglas County District Court records say 46-year-old John Dalton Jr. entered the pleas Monday to three counts of first-degree murder and four weapons counts.
Dalton was sentenced to three life terms plus up to 230 years in prison.
Prosecutors say he shot 70-year-old John Dalton Sr., 65-year-old Jean Dalton and 18-year-old Leonna Dalton-Phillip in Omaha last December . Police say a 6-year-old niece hid under a couch and was able to identify John Dalton Jr. as the shooter. He was captured in Tennessee.
Dalton pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 1998 shooting of his wife, Shannon. He was imprisoned, and paroled in 2010.