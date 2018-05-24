COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado Springs man has pleaded guilty in the 2017 shooting deaths of two people who took him into their home when he flunked out of college.

The Gazette reports 20-year-old Elijah Tyre Colon pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Colon told the judge he killed his friend, 20-year-old Christopher Peppers, and Peppers’ mother, 53-year-old Barbara Peppers. Colon blamed misplaced rage over his debts and his failure at college.

He said he used Christopher Peppers’ gun.

Colon apologized in court. District Judge Robert Lowrey said he remained perplexed by the killings, noting Colon had no previous criminal record.

Colon had been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors agreed to the lesser counts of second-degree murder in exchange for his guilty plea.

