SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who kept pipe bombs in his home has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

The News-Times reports that 34-year-old John Fluman, of Southbury, entered the plea Wednesday to a charge of possession of an explosive device by a convicted felon.

The FBI started investigating Fluman after a Woodbury resident reported a large explosion near his home.

Agents tracked down Fluman and found homemade explosives in his home, along with several guns and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition.