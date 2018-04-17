BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A Burlington man accused of using a claw hammer to fatally beat another man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Court records say 26-year-old Layton Tapscott entered the plea Monday to a charge of second-degree murder in the October 2016 slaying of 32-year-old Julian Menke at Menke’s home. Tapscott had been charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to begin trial May 15. His sentencing is set for June 8.
The Hawk Eye reports that Tapscott told the judge he was angry at Menke because he thought Menke had made unwanted sexual advances to the mother of Tapscott’s child.
Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com