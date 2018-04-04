NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to a federal sex trafficking charge for forcing a woman into prostitution at hotels and homes in Connecticut.

Twenty-five-year-old Mohamed Abdi, of Worcester, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in New Haven. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.

Investigators say Abdi and his girlfriend advertised the woman as a prostitute online and then forced her to have sex with customers. They say the couple threatened the woman and her child and used drugs to coerce her into performing sex acts.

Abdi was arrested on Jan. 5, 2017. His sentencing is set for June 27.