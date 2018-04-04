NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to a federal sex trafficking charge for forcing a woman into prostitution at hotels and homes in Connecticut.
Twenty-five-year-old Mohamed Abdi, of Worcester, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in New Haven. He faces up to life in prison when sentenced.
Investigators say Abdi and his girlfriend advertised the woman as a prostitute online and then forced her to have sex with customers. They say the couple threatened the woman and her child and used drugs to coerce her into performing sex acts.
Abdi was arrested on Jan. 5, 2017. His sentencing is set for June 27.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season