MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — A federal undercover operation involving cocaine and arms trafficking has resulted in one of the arrested defendants pleading guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for Oregon says Gonzalo Manzo Jr., 33, of Fresno, California, pleaded guilty Monday to cocaine and firearms charges. One of the charges was conspiracy to possess a machine gun and a silencer.

The statement said Manzo and his co-conspirators sold the kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine to undercover federal agents in Oregon in exchange for firearms and $21,000 in cash. Agents arrested Manzo and his co-conspirators.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 24 in federal court. Manzo faces a maximum possible life sentence and a $5 million fine. It was unclear if by pleading guilty he will receive a lower sentence. A call to his attorney rang unanswered.