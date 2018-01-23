BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man has acknowledged shooting another man to death during a botched robbery in southern Montana.

The Billings Gazette reports 38-year-old Ross Breshears struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in the October 2015 death of 25-year-old Clinton Oldbull. The plea deal was dated Dec. 28, and Breshears is set to be sentenced March 14.

Prosecutors say he and 30-year-old Garrett Crandell went to Oldbull’s Billings home planning to rob a woman over a drug deal. Oldbull met them at the door and was shot by Breshears during a scuffle.

Crandell pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and was sentenced in December to 20 years in the Montana State Hospital, where he is being treated for schizophrenia.

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com