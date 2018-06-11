COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man has acknowledged driving drunk and crashing into a ravine near Colorado Springs, killing two of his passengers.
The Gazette reports 23-year-old Wyatt Beaman, of Colorado Springs, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular assault, all felonies.
Investigators say he failed to make a turn on Old Stage Road in March 2017, and his SUV tumbled down an embankment. Killed in the crash were 21-year-old Kelby Engleen, of Des Moines, Iowa; and 33-year-old Jacob Busch, of Colorado Springs. Three others, including Beaman, were injured.
Beaman is set to be sentenced Sept. 14.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com