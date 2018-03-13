CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say took part in a prescription drug conspiracy run by a Wyoming doctor has pleaded guilty.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Paul E. Beland pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy that resulted in the death of another person and two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

The please agreement that Beland, of Oxford, Massachusetts, reached with prosecutors was sealed by the court.

According to court documents, Beland had wired about $10,000 to Shakeel Kahn, a former Casper doctor. He flew to Casper in October 2016 to fill prescriptions for 480 oxycodone pills and 120 methadone tablets.

The court documents do not provide details on the death implicated in the felony charge.

