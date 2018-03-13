Share story

By
The Associated Press

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say took part in a prescription drug conspiracy run by a Wyoming doctor has pleaded guilty.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Paul E. Beland pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy that resulted in the death of another person and two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.

The please agreement that Beland, of Oxford, Massachusetts, reached with prosecutors was sealed by the court.

According to court documents, Beland had wired about $10,000 to Shakeel Kahn, a former Casper doctor. He flew to Casper in October 2016 to fill prescriptions for 480 oxycodone pills and 120 methadone tablets.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The court documents do not provide details on the death implicated in the felony charge.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

The Associated Press