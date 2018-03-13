CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say took part in a prescription drug conspiracy run by a Wyoming doctor has pleaded guilty.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports Paul E. Beland pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to participating in a drug conspiracy that resulted in the death of another person and two counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
The please agreement that Beland, of Oxford, Massachusetts, reached with prosecutors was sealed by the court.
According to court documents, Beland had wired about $10,000 to Shakeel Kahn, a former Casper doctor. He flew to Casper in October 2016 to fill prescriptions for 480 oxycodone pills and 120 methadone tablets.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
- Draft GOP report: No coordination between Trump and Russia
The court documents do not provide details on the death implicated in the felony charge.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com