DENVER (AP) — A Lakewood man has pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in the death of his 3-month-old daughter.

KMGH-TV reports that 22-year-old Josiah Lamarr Jones would have faced trial this week for the 2016 death of his daughter had he not changed his plea. Several other charges were dropped as part of his plea deal.

Jones’ daughter was discovered unresponsive after police were called to a home in March 2016. She died three days after being hospitalized.

The district attorney’s office said the girl suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeds and a traumatic brain injury. Jones was the sole caregiver to the infant.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced on April 10. He faces between 16 and 32 years in prison.

