SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the shooting deaths of his parents in 2016.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported that 40-year-old Stephen Belcher of Boiling Springs pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in his parents’ deaths. Belcher said his parents had asked him to kill them because of their health problems.

Belcher had been charged with murder in the November 2016 deaths of 69-year-old Henrietta Green Belcher and 69-year-old William Edward Belcher. Investigators said the couple had been killed about 10 days when their bodies were found.

Defense attorney Doug Brannon said his client acted illegally, but with mercy.

Prosecutor Barry Barnette says the lesser charge was part of a plea deal.

Circuit Judge Derham Cole sentenced Belcher to 10 years in prison.

