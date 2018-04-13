STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man authorities say shot up the wrong apartment during a gang feud and slightly injured one man has pleaded guilty.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 22-year-old Shicquane Narine pleaded guilty to charges including attempted first-degree assault.

Police say Narine was targeting a member of a rival gang celebrating his birthday when he went to the wrong Stamford apartment in May 2016 and fired multiple rounds.

One bullet grazed the arm of a father in bed with his sleeping child. The child was unharmed.

The intended target actually lived in an adjacent unit.

Narine faces up to eight years in jail when he heads back to court June 12.

Narine’s attorney says his client’s plea agreement was “fair and equitable” considering the circumstances.

