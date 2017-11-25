ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty in a Sandoval County triple homicide in which the victims were gunned down inside a truck and their bodies then burned and buried.

Samuel Perez Jimenez pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to conspiracy and tampering with evidence charges stemming from the killings of 48-year-old Geraldine Sena, 25-year-old Samuel Sena and 32-year-old and John Santistevan.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that a plea agreement requires Jimenez to testify in the trial of co-defendants, Omar Flores-Castillo and Alberto Rodriguez.

Authorities began investigating in February after a ranch manager found a truck abandoned and spattered with blood and brain matter.

Jimenez-Perez later led detectives to the burial site.

According to a complaint, Jimenez-Perez said that he, his co-defendants and the victims had been involved in a stolen car ring.