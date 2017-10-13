NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — One of two men accused in a racing crash in Pennsylvania that killed two people, including a pregnant woman, has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-one-year-old Evaughn-Sha Walters, of Washington, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of homicide by vehicle. Walters had previously been charged with third-degree murder in the crash.

Montgomery County prosecutors say earlier this year Walters was racing Shone Santiago on Route 422 when Santiago’s vehicle went out of control. The crash killed 23-year-old Anthony Rodriguez of East Elmhurst, New York and 20-year-old Marissa Kelly of Stroudsburg who were passengers in the car. Santiago was rescued from the wreck and charged.

Walters will be sentenced at a later date.